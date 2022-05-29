HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A lost child was reunited with his family after Henrico Police spent Sunday morning searching for the child’s family.

At around 7:15 a.m. on Sunday, Henrico Police were called to the intersection of Mornell Street and Cedarwood Road after a young boy was found unsupervised.

Officers reportedly went door-to-door throughout the Fairlawn community in an attempt to locate the boy’s family. Neighbors in the area also joined in the search.

Henrico Police reported that the toddler’s family has been found and police reunited them at around 9:45 a.m.

According to officers at the scene, the child had been dropped off at his grandparents’ house by his mother at around 6 a.m. The grandparents had gone to check on him that morning and realized he was gone before immediately calling the police.

Found child (Courtesy of Henrico Police)

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.