HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A toddler is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash on Mechanicsville Turnpike in eastern Henrico County.

According to the Henrico County Police Department, officers and fire crews responded to the intersection of Mechanicsville Turnpike and Byron Street just before 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 23, for a report of a two-vehicle crash.

It was determined that a Chevrolet Camaro was heading north on Mechanicsville Turnpike when it collided with an Isuzu that was making a left turn from Mechanicsville Turnpike onto Byron Street.

A toddler, who was riding in the Isuzu, was taken to the hospital with injuries that are considered life-threatening. Police say speed was a factor in the crash, and there were no signs of drugs or alcohol being involved.

This crash is still under investigation, anyone with information is asked to call Officer Shoemaker of Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.