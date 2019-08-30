Topgolf official asserts Henrico location almost ready ‘to create moments that matter for everyone’

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — People looking for some new attractions coming to the area won’t have to wait much longer. Topgolf is close to opening the doors of its new location in Henrico County.

8News got a tour of the facility Thursday to see how construction is going.

“We like to create moments that matter for everyone,” Director of Operations at Topgolf, Cliff Twiggs, told 8News. “Top golf is everyone’s game.”

The nine acre driving range is unique to the area and is expected to bring plenty of excitement for visitors.

“Energetic and exciting. They will come in and see just an amazing experience,” Twiggs said. “They’ll see just a bunch of energetic people who are just willing to give them a great experience, so every aspect of the guest experience is being taken care of.”

The new Topgolf venue is expected to have around 350,000 visitors per year. The Henrico location will also have a mini golf course, a simulated swing suite, 200 televisions and other activities for fun.

“We’re around the stages of maybe 85 percent complete,” Twiggs shared with 8News.

The Henrico Topgolf also brought nearly 450 jobs to the area.

“Richmond has a huge, rich culture that we’re excited about,” Twiggs said. “So, I think a lot of the people here love that and that’s why it’s so important to hire those locals because they can actually help us connect with the community as well.”