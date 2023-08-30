A new tortilla factory, restaurant and Latino market will be coming to the Richmond area. (Photo: Forrest Shelor, 8News)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A new tortilla factory, restaurant and Latino market is now open in the Richmond area.

Tortilleria Mixteca — Virginia’s first large-scale tortilla manufacturer — had its grand opening ceremony, hosted by the Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

The restaurant and manufacturer is located at 5172 Nine Mile Rd. and will have the capacity to produce 12,000 tortillas per hour.

A spokesperson for the opening said Beato Hernández, the owner and founder of Tortilleria Mixteca, is originally from the indigenous Mixtecan community of Guerrero, Mexico.

Hernández initially began work in the culinary industry with a food truck, after which, he acquired five establishments — both restaurants and markets — in the Richmond area and surrounding cities.