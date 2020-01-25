Townhouse fire caused by unattended cooking displaces family

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A fire caused by unattended cooking displaced one adult and one child Saturday, according to Henrico Fire officials.

At 9:17 a.m., Henrico Fire responded to a single townhouse fire on Ashinghurst Road. Firefighters made an entry with hose lines and were able to quickly control the heavy fire in the kitchen area.

The townhouse has significant smoke damage. However, the adjacent townhouses were not damaged by the fire, authorities said.

Henrico Fire officals said the cause of the fire was ‘accidental, unattended food on stove.’





No one was injured. The family that was displaced is being assisted by the Red Cross.

As a result of this fire, Henrico Fire officals would like to remind everyone about the importance of having an operating smoke detector on each floor.

To help the displaced family, you can reach out to the Red Cross.

