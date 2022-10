HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — All northbound lanes have been closed on Interstate 95 in Henrico County, following a tractor-trailer crash.

The crash occurred shortly after 9:30 p.m. and is located near the I-295 exit ramp in Glen Allen.

According to VDOT, all north lanes have been closed as a result of the crash.

(Courtesy of VDOT 511 traffic cameras)

