NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 64 is currently causing delays for drivers in New Kent County.

The crash is located on I-64 East, just a couple miles east of the Route 33 and Route 249 exit. VDOT first reported a crash in the area around 7:15 a.m., however, only one lane was reported closed, until 8 a.m. when all eastbound lanes were closed.

According to VDOT, traffic is being diverted at the Route 33 and Route 249 exit at this time.

