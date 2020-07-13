Breaking News
Henrico police conducting death investigation after tractor-trailer crash shuts down southbound lanes of Rt. 301

According to the tweet, the crash is located near Upham Drive and has shut down the southbound lanes of Rt. 301. One northbound lane is also closed. (photo courtesy of the Henrico police Twitter)

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico police said Monday that a death investigation is underway after a tractor-trailer crash on Route 301 shut down all southbound lanes.

According to a tweet from police, the crash is located near Upham Drive and has shut down the southbound lanes of Rt. 301. One northbound lane is also closed. A Henrico police spokesperson told 8News that Rt. 301 will be closed for the next two to three hours.

Multiple fire trucks and an ambulance can be seen in the photo tweeted out by Henrico police.

