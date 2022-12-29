HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A tractor-trailer that caught fire in Henrico County closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 295 late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

VDOT said the crash was located on the interstate near the State Route 5, New Market Road exit.

The crash occurred before midnight on Wednesday, Dec. 28 and as of 6:30 a.m. Thursday, the south center lane, right lane and right shoulder continued to be closed. VDOT advises drivers to seek alternate routes through rush hour Thursday morning.

