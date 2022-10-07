HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A tractor-trailer flipped on its side, laying across Interstate 64 in Henrico County is causing traffic delays for drivers on their morning commutes.

Police said the driver of the truck was hauling Amazon products. The driver received minor injuries from the crash and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The big rig is lying across the road on I-64 at mile marker 200, near the I-295 interchange. All east lanes on I-64 are closed, according to VDOT. The east exit 200 narrows. VDOT said traffic is being detoured off of I-64 east onto I-295.