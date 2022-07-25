A tractor-trailer has flipped on its side, off of the road on Interstate 95 near mile marker 84. (Photo: VDOT)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A tractor-trailer has flipped on its side, off of the road on Interstate 95 near I-295 to I-64 Highway West to Norfolk, Charlottesville.

Emergency response teams are responding to the incident. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, one northbound travel lane was initially closed, but later reopened. All I-95 travel lanes are now open, but the right shoulder has been closed.

Emergency response vehicles have lined the side of the road on the I-295 exit, responding to the truck.

This is a breaking news story, stay with 8News for updates.