HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A tractor-trailer hauling lunch meat ran off the side of the road on I-295 killing the driver Thursday night.

A Virginia State Police trooper responded to the scene near Exit 53B around 10:14 p.m. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. Stay with 8News for updates.