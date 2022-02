HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police responded to an overturned tractor-trailer crash Tuesday morning.

The big rig overturned on the 7800 block of Doran Road at 8 a.m., which was then closed to through traffic so crews could clean the wreckage. Around 1:30 p.m. Henrico police tweeted to seek alternate routes.

Police reported that no life-threatening injuries occurred in the crash.