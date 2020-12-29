Traffic alert: Mill road closed due to vehicle wreckage

wreckage on Mill Road

(Photo courtesy of the Henrico Police Department)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Mill Road is closed between Old Washington Highways and Nightmuse Way while crews work to remove a vehicle wreckage and repair power lines, according to the Henrico Police Department

Police said drivers should seek detours around this section of the road until 8 p.m.

HPD said they responded to a single vehicle crash at 3 p.m. and are still investigating it.

