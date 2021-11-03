Tree company worker gets pinned under tree on the job, dies on Azalea Avenue

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man was killed on Azalea Avenue in Henrico while attempting to remove a 50-foot tall tree from a yard there.

According to Henrico Fire, the man worked for a tree company and had been hired for the tree removal.

He became trapped under the tree and despite efforts by first responders to rescue him, he died at the scene. Henrico Fire arrived at the scene around 6:30 p.m. and as of 9:30 p.m. they were still working to safely remove the tree and retrieve the victim.

A private crane company was called in to help.