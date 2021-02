Truck gets smashed after a tree falls on it in Henrico County during a winter storm. (Photo: 8News Rachel Keller)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Some car owners in Henrico County did not wake up to a pleasant sight this morning.

According to Henrico Police, early Friday morning authorities responded to a tree that fell on several cars on Galaxie and Hilliard Road.

The tree fell onto cars, damaging a black sedan and a gray truck. Galaxie and Hilliard Road is currently closed.

