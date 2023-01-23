HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The trial for a Henrico Police officer charged with voluntary manslaughter in connection to the shooting death of a Norfolk man after a crash on Interstate 64 in November of 2021 begins at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23.

The officer is accused of shooting and killing 53-year-old Tony Elliot Singleton, of Norfolk.

According to police, Henrico officer Timothy Grant Million III responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-64 after authorities reported a car that flipped multiple times. Police said Million shot Singleton “during an encounter,” and provided no further details on the incident.

The grand jury heard testimony from witnesses, was shown body camera footage and provided evidence that Singleton was found with a bladed weapon in his waistband, Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney, Shannon Taylor, said in February. According to Taylor, the decision to indict Millions on the voluntary manslaughter charge was unanimous.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The jury trial was initially supposed to take place in October 2022 but was postponed to January 2023. Million is currently still placed on paid leave.

To read more about the trial, click below: