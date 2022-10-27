HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The case of an 18-year-old man charged for the death of Trey Sutton — a 24-year-old Henrico County Police officer who was killed in a car crash in March — is set to go to trial next year.

Jeffrey Adam Lankford was indicted by a grand jury on charges of involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving on Monday, Sept. 12.

Sutton was reportedly driving west on Wilkinson Road in a police cruiser, accompanied by another officer and a third person who was being taken to the Henrico County Jail West. According to police, a truck — reportedly driven by Lankford — ran a red light at excessive speed and hit the side of the cruiser, killing Sutton and severely injuring both passengers.

“Ever since Trey’s death, his family and I have undergone the most gut-wrenching, horrific part of loss- reliving the worst night of our lives,” Sutton’s fiancé told 8News when Lankford was first charged. “We are grateful that Mr. Lankford is being held accountable for a senseless act that has changed the direction of our entire lives.”

According to online court records, the jury trial is set for May 30 and May 31 at 9:30 a.m.

“The only thing that happened today in court was the setting of the 2-day bench trial,” said Shannon Taylor, the Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney. “I have nothing else to add at this point.”