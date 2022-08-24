Lucia Bremer was shot and killed in March of 2021 while walking home from school in Henrico County.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Jury trial dates have been set for the 15-year-old accused of killing 13-year-old Lucia Bremer while she was walking home from school in Henrico County in March 2021.

Dylan A. Williams was 14 when Bremer was shot and killed, but is now 15, and is being charged as an adult in her death. Court records show Williams is being charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and more.

Based on the neuropsychological exam that was requested from the previous status hearing on July 12, a speedy trial was decided. The jury trial is scheduled for Jan. 30, Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 of 2023. Williams’ legal guardian was present at the status hearing Wednesday, Aug. 24, but there was no new information given from attorneys.

The next status hearing for Williams is scheduled for Sept. 29 at 8:45 a.m.