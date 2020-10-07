Trial underway for man accused of shooting 5-year-old Ke’miyah Edwards

Two months after the shooting, Derick L. Walton, Jr. was indicted on several felony charges in connection with the incident.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond man is back on trial after being accused of shooting a little girl in the head. In February, a mistrial was declared in the case of Derick Walton Jr.

Walton is charged with malicious wounding in the shooting case of 5-year-old Ke’miyah Edwards.

Edwards and an adult man were sent to the hospital for treatment after a shooting in the 2500 block of Bryon Street on April 4, 2019.

The 5-year-old suffered critical injuries after being struck in the head. She was transported to MCV where she was hospitalized for over a month before returning home. The man’s injuries were not life-threatening, authorities said.

Two months after the shooting, Walton was indicted on several felony charges in connection with the incident. Walton’s charges include aggravated malicious wounding, malicious wounding, two counts of use of a firearm while committing a felony, shooting into an occupied dwelling and shooting from a vehicle.

According to online court records, the trial is expected to go though Friday.