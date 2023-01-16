Damage to the side of the house in the aftermath of the crash. (Photo: Brad Vassar, 8News)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A vehicle crashed into the side of a house in a suburban neighborhood near Deep Run Park on Monday.

The crash occurred around 4:45 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, and was located at a single-family home in the 2200 block of Cox Road.

According to police, a Nissan Frontier pickup truck was driving east on Brookmont Drive near the intersection of Cox Road when the driver had a medical emergency. As a result, the vehicle drove right into the side of the single-family home.

Damage to the side of the house in the aftermath of the crash. (Photo: Brad Vassar, 8News) The residents of the house were not home at the time of the crash. (Photo: Brad Vassar, 8News)

Police said the driver of the crash was treated for minor injuries at the scene. The residents of the house were not home at the time of the crash.

The Henrico County Police Division is continuing to investigate the incident.