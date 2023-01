Traffic caused by a truck trailer that became caught underneath of a guardrail on I-64 early Friday, Jan. 20. (Photo: VDOT)

UPDATE: The incident has since been cleared.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation are working to get a trailer out from under a guardrail on Interstate 64 after it got stuck Friday morning.

A truck trailer caught underneath a guardrail on I-64 early Friday, Jan. 20. (Photo: VDOT)

VDOT said the incident is located on I-64 east at mile marker 187, just before West Laburnum Avenue. Traffic backups reached approximately two miles Friday morning.

The east exit 187 narrowed.