TSA: Henrico County man claims he forgot he had his loaded gun on him at BWI Airport checkpoint

TSA officers at BWI detected this loaded handgun in a traveler’s carry-on bag on March 11. (TSA photo)

LINTHICUM, Md. – A Henrico County man is facing a federal penalty after claiming he forgot he had a loaded gun with him at a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoint inside Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI).

The man was caught with a 9mm handgun loaded with 12 bullets at the checkpoint on Thursday, March 11, TSA said in a release.

TSA said that an officer spotted the handgun inside the man’s carry-on luggage. Maryland Transportation Authority Police was alerted. Authorities arrived at the checkpoint, confiscated the firearm and detained the man.

The Henrico County man was arrested on weapons charges and is facing penalties. He is the second person to be caught with a gun at BWI this year.

Traveling with firearms is permitted as long as the firearms are in checked baggage, properly packaged and declared at the airline ticket counter. TSA said that firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition. The laws vary depending on state and locality.

For more information on how to properly travel with a gun, visit TSA’s website.