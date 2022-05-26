HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County has announced that its Tuckahoe Park Stream Restoration project is in the final stages.

The county tweeted a video providing background information about the project, which began more than a year ago in April 2021. According to the county, a stream restoration was implemented to reduce stream bank erosion and improve water flow. The estimated cost of the project, which is expected to complete this August, was a total of $6.5 million.

Crews have been working to construct the following improvements on the site:

Stormwater pipe and structures across Comet Road

Stormwater outfall structure tying into the adjacent stream project running from Parham Road to Mayland Drive

Sanitary improvements from Parham Road to Mayland Drive

Stream restoration from Parham Road to Mayland Drive

Environmentally friendly materials were used in the restoration and, in the winter, crews will return to plant around 10,000 plants to make the site appear more natural with a “park-life atmosphere.”