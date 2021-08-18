Turning a Macy’s into an aquatics center: An inside look at the new indoor pools at Regency Square

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — NOVA of Virginia Aquatics and Regency partnered with Henrico County to develop an indoor aquatics center in the former Macy’s building at the mall to support water-safety and healthy lifestyle initiatives for county students and others.

The Aquatics Center at Regency will be open at the start of the upcoming swim season on Sept. 1.

The indoor aquatics center will feature an eight-lane, 50-meter pool and two three-lane, 25-yard pools. The building also has spectator seating, locker rooms, a swim shop and other amenities.

The estimated total cost of the project was around $18 million in a mix of public and private funding.

Henrico County contributed over $1.75 million over five years to the project. Regency provided a cash contribution and provided the building to modify it to support pools and related infrastructure.

NOVA constructed and paid for the pools as well as covering the facility’s operating costs.

In a video posted by the county, you can see the construction that took place over the summer.

“Who would’ve thought a Macy’s ends up being part of our sports tourism,” said Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas. “It is absolutely incredible. Between this venue and the YMCA with our school system, we are going to make a concerted effort to drown-proof Henrico County.”