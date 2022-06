HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police are at the scene of a shooting in which two adults were shot.

Police said the shooting occurred at the 2400 block of Apollo Road around 5 p.m. Both adults were taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Police said they are not looking for any suspects at this time.

If you have information about this shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.