HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Three people, including a juvenile, were injured in a crash in Henrico on Friday night.

On Friday, July 28, at 9:04 p.m., Henrico Police responded to a crash at Hungary Road and Fairlake Lane involving two cars.

Two adults and one juvenile involved in the crash were transported to VCU for treatment. They are all in serious but stable condition, according to Henrico Police.

The crash remains under investigation.

Westbound Hungary Road at Fairlake Lane is closed as of 11 p.m. on Friday. but expected to be reopened by midnight.