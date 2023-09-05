HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Division has arrested two suspects in connection with Saturday night’s shooting in the West Broad Village area.

Around 8:45 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2, officers were called to the 11100 block of West Broad Street for a reported shooting.

Upon their arrival, officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where, according to police, he remains in critical condition.

Detectives with Henrico Police launched an investigation into the shooting and received several tips from community members, leading them to identify two persons of interest.

On Tuesday, Sept. 5, officers arrested two suspects — identified as Deontae Marquel Winston, 33, and Katoya Brown, 35, both of Crewe — and charged both with the following:

Malicious wounding

Using a firearm in the commission of a felony

“Henrico Police would like to thank the community for their assistance in helping identify these two individuals,” a spokesperson with the agency said.

Anyone with further information regarding this shooting is encouraged to contact Detective Lozak at 804-501-5588.