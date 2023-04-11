HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two crashes on Interstate 95 caused significant delays for drivers in Henrico County.

The first crash was located just south of Chamberlayne Road, the second crash was located half a mile further north. The first crash was reported around 8:15 a.m. and the second was reported shortly before 8:30 a.m.

According to VDOT, the south left shoulder and left lane were closed. At one point, there was a backup of approximately 3 miles.

Both incidents were marked as clear by VDOT around 9:45 a.m.