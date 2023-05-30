HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The two-day trial for Jeffrey Adam Lankford is expected to begin today, more than a year after he was indicted in connection with the death of a Henrico County Police officer.

Lankford — who was 18 years old at the time — was indicted by a grand jury on charges of involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving on Monday, Sept. 12.

According to the Henrico County Police Division, Officer Trey Sutton was driving on Wilkinson Road in a police cruiser, on March 30, 2022. He was joined by another officer and a third person, being taken to the Henrico County Jail West. A truck, reportedly driven by Lankford, ran a red light at excessive speed and hit the side of the cruiser, killing Sutton and severely injuring both passengers.

According to online court records, the jury trial is set for May 30 and May 31 at 9:30 a.m. at the Henrico County Circuit Court.

