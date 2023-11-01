HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two people are dead after police say they were involved in a crash on Interstate 64 in Henrico County.

According to Virginia State Police, it was determined that a 2018 Hyundai Elantra was heading east on I-64 at the 202-mile marker at around 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1, when it crossed the median into westbound traffic.

The car then hit the rear driver’s side of a 2010 Lexus RX350 before hitting a 2023 Infiniti QX60 head-on.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene and three people were taken to the hospital. Police have not yet identified anyone in the crash and did not say which vehicle the people who died were in.

This crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.