HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two adults are dead after a house fire in Henrico early this morning.

According to the Henrico Fire Department, crews were called to the 1800 block of Elkridge Lane off Mechanicsville Turnpike around 2:27 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15.

Once on scene, crews were able to pull two adults from the burning single-story home.

One adult was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to VCU medical center, where they later died.

The Fire Marshal and Henrico Police are assisting in the investigation. Residents can expect their presence in the area throughout the day.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates as we learn more information.