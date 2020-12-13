Two drivers injured in hit and run on I-64

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A dark colored minivan caused a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 64 near Gaskins Road on Sunday afternoon. Virginia State Police say the van was speeding when the accident occurred.

The van was in the right lane, then began driving in the right shoulder, when it returned to the right lane it hit a Toyota Camry. The Camry then spun out and struck a Mazda CX9 in the other lane. The Camry overturned in the median and the driver was partially ejected.

The minivan never stopped driving.

The Camry driver, a 37-year-old man was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The CX9 driver, a 73-year-old woman was also taken for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Both were wearing their seatbelts.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: