HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Division of Fire responded to a fire that forced two people from their home in the Lakeside area of the county.

At 7:33 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 10, fire crews were called to the 5300 block of Smith Avenue for a reported structure fire.

Firefighters arrived at 7:37 a.m. to find a fire on the back porch and rear of the home going up into the attic. According to authorities, crews brought the fire under control by 8:05 a.m.

Two people have been displaced as a result of the fire. There were no reported injuries.

“The Red Cross has been notified and will be supporting the occupants of the home,” a spokesperson with the division said. “The cause of the fire is under investigation.”