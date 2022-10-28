Central Henrico convenience store shooting scene at the 400 block of E. Laburnum Avenue on Friday, Sept. 23 (Photo: Brad Vassar, 8News)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two Henrico 18-year-olds have been arrested and charged with the murder of a Richmond man who was shot and killed at a Central Henrico convenience store in late September.

Officers were called to a reported shooting at a convenience store at the 400 block of E. Laburnum Avenue on Friday, Sept. 23 just before 9 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found the victim, 40-year-old Jonathan O. Fitzgerald, of Richmond, dead at the scene.

Henrico Police said Lavar Anderson Jr., 18, and Joseph Quarles Yates III, 18, both of Henrico, were identified as suspects during the investigation and arrested Friday, Oct. 28 without incident.

Anderson and Yates have both been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, first-degree murder and use of a firearm with the commission of a felony.