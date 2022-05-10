HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia School Counselor Association has named two Henrico County Public Schools counselors Virginia’s best of 2022.

Christina Tillery of Highland Springs High School was named Virginia Secondary School Counselor of the year and Holly Guelig, a school counselor at Greenwood Elementary School, was named Virginia Elementary School Counselor of the Year.

The two are set to be recognized at the Virginia School Counselor Association’s annual conference in October.

Photos of the winning Henrico County counselors; Christina Tillery (Left) and Holly Guelig (Right) [Photos by Henrico County Public Schools]

This is the third year in a row that a Henrico County Public Schools elementary school counselor has won the counselor of the year honor.

The annual awards for elementary and secondary school counselor of the year are based on implementation of a comprehensive school counseling program and the American School Counselor Association’s guiding national model, according to Henrico County.

“May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and a perfect time to reflect on the critical role our school counselors play in the well-being of our schools,” said Amy Cashwell, HCPS superintendent. “From helping students achieve their academic goals to providing resources for mental health and development, these two honorees embody our school counseling program’s tradition of excellence.”

“I believe it takes a village to uplift young folks, and I am just honored to be a part of the village,” said Tillery. “Highland Springs is a resilient community with deep roots and history. I hope this recognition genuinely shines a light on the genius of our students and the tenacity of our staff and families.”

“This award reflects the incredible school family I get to work with at Greenwood,” Guelig said. “Our ‘dream team’ works so hard to create a learning environment full of love, belonging and fun. It is a labor of love to be a school counselor and I am beyond blessed that I get to serve my Greenwood students and families in this capacity.”