HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) – Jackson Davis and J.C. Longan Elementary School were both built in the 1960’s, and with the support of the community and Henrico Schools, updates are now in the works.

On Sept. 14, the Henrico School Board approved schematic designs for new buildings that will replace the old ones.

With the improvements estimated to be completed by January of 2026, students at Jackson Davis and R.C. Longan Elementary Schools will be learning in brand new buildings – enhancing the overall learning environment for students and staff.

Henrico County Schools Superintendent, Dr. Amy Cashwell said the approval of the schematic designs signals an important milestone in the next project steps.

“So while the principals have been involved with some of the early design plans for new buildings, this is going to be an opportunity now to dig in deeper to those designs and really make them unique to the schools, programmatic needs and community needs,” Cashwell said.

Some of the schematic designs include multiple communal outdoor learning spaces, as well as stage spaces for performing arts.

The designs of the building also reflect capacity and county growth, adding 200 more seats to the current enrollment number.

“Both of the schools are built for future thinking,” Cashwell said. “Looking at the totality of the area enrollment at nearby schools and any future planned development, we thought it was important to include additional capacity at both sites.”

Both site plans are similar in structure with a new main entryway with lots of natural light and a large bus entrance.

The project is funded through last year’s Henrico Bond Referendum — which approved more than $511 million in funding for proposed county capital projects — and the county’s Capital Improvement Plan budget.

More than 80% voted to approve financing the construction, which Cashwell said was remarkable.

“I think that really shows across the board that the Henrico County community values having, you know, schools represent current and future needs and the importance they hold in our community,” Cashwell said.

Shovels are expected to be in the ground as early as fall of 2025 – allowing all students to remain on campus while construction is underway. Once the new buildings are completed, the demolition of the old buildings will begin.