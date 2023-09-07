HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Soon after Hermitage High School leaders announced policy changes to its High School football games, Highland Springs administrators announced they too were making safety changes.

On Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Hermitage High School leaders announced they were making changes to football game policies after noticing an increase in disruptions at the game.

Changes include asking fans to purchase tickets online before the game, staying in their seats during the game and leaving immediately after, closing concessions after the third quarter and requiring minors to be accompanied by an adult in order to enter.

These policies went into effect immediately at Hermitage High School and were implemented for the first time Thursday, September 7, 2023 during a home football game against Varina High School.

Highland Springs High School administration also recently announced changes similar to the ones seen at Hermitage High School out of an abundance of caution.

8News spoke with Highland Springs High School parent Shantea Swinson, who says she is in favor of the new changes after seeing multiple disruptions at a football game last week between Highland Springs and Manchester High Schools.

“Next thing you know, it was just like you hear screams. You see people running and, you know, you see a crowd of people running. You automatically know a fight or something has happened. You know, I saw people, some kids climbing the fence or trying to climb the fence.”

The following changes are now in effect at Highland Springs High School football games:

Before the game

Tickets must be purchased online and will stop being sold at 12 p.m. the day before each game.

Attendees younger than 18 years old must be accompanied by an adult and enter through two clearly-identified gates.

Adults supervising minors must present a picture ID, with a date of birth. If the picture ID does not match the name used to purchase a ticket via GoFans, guests will not be allowed to enter the game and a refund will be issued.

At no point before, during or after the game will loitering be permitted in front of the stadium, near the field or in the parking lot. Those who loiter will be asked to leave the premises.

During the game

Minors must remain under the supervision of the adult who accompanied them to the game.

Adults who accompany a minor are responsible for the behavior of the student they are supervising.

Concessions will close at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

After the game

At the conclusion of the game, all guests must exit the premises immediately.

Loitering is not permitted in or near the parking lot.

While some parents and guardians 8News spoke with are in favor of the changes, others are shocked that the district has gotten to the point where these safety changes need to be implemented and said that they are worried about the plans effectiveness.

“It’s unfortunate because parents want to see their children play. Their siblings want to see their children play. You know, I mean, their brothers or sisters play, you know, But something has to be put into place,” said Swinson. “If they don’t do anything, somebody is going to complain. If they do do something, someone’s going to complain. So, I’ll rather you complain with safety than not be safe at all.”

Henrico County School tells 8News that these changes are temporary and the district will be evaluating how effective they are. There is no word yet on if any other schools in the county will be implementing similar policies.

“I just hope parents take this seriously, you know, stop complaining, you know, oh, why we have to do this? Why? Because you do,” said Swinson. “It’s time every night I turn on the social media, turn on the TV, some child being shot or someone’s child shot someone or you know what I mean? Or someone’s fighting or someone. It’s Enough… it is enough.”