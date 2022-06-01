HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police arrested and charged two students at two separate high schools in Henrico after police said guns were found on school property.

Hermitage High School

On Wednesday, June 1, around 11:00 a.m. police said a student at Hermitage reported to administrators another student had been seen in a restroom showing a gun.

Henrico County Public Schools and the school resource officers investigated, and found a gun in the student’s backpack. Police said there is no known threat to the school. The juvenile was charged with possession of a firearm by a juvenile, possession of a weapon on school property and possession of marijuana.

Varina High School

Meanwhile, around 11:40 a.m. the same day, school officials at Varina told resource officers they were going to search a male student because they smelled marijuana on his person. The items found during the search prompted a search of the student’s vehicle, where a gun was found.

Police said 18-year-old Haythem Wadah Ali was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm on school property.