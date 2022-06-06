HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two students have been charged with firearm-related offenses at a Henrico middle school after an investigation revealed both had possession of a handgun Monday.

A police investigation revealed that one student came to school with a handgun, and when they showed it to a second student, the second student grabbed the gun and walked away, keeping it in their possession.

Henrico County Police said school officials at John Rolfe Middle School were alerted of a gun being on school grounds during the morning hours on June 6. Both students were detained, and the handgun was recovered.

Both juveniles have been charged with underage possession of a firearm and possession of a gun on school property. Both have been admitted to Henrico Juvenile Detention Home.

Henrico County Police encourages anyone to alert faculty with information, such as weapons on

school property.