HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Division is investigating a multi-vehicle crash that involved a parked GRTC van in the Tuckahoe area of the county.

Around 6:20 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 8, officers were called to the corner of Patterson Avenue and North Parham Road for a reported crash.

Upon their arrival, officers found a vehicle that had crashed into a parked GRTC CARE specialized transportation vehicle.

“The preliminary investigation shows two vehicles collided head-on near that intersection, with one vehicle continuing forward, driving over the curb and causing a secondary crash with a GRTC CARE specialized transportation vehicle,” a police spokesperson said.

The driver of the GRTC CARE van was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was not injured.

The drivers of the two other personal vehicles were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Henrico County Police Division is continuing to investigate and charges are pending.