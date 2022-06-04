HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two people are at VCU Medical Center being treated for injuries after a shooting on Buffalo Road in Henrico.

According to the Henrico County Police Department, officers responded to a home on the 300 block of Buffalo Road at around 8:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

When they got there, the officers found man with life-threatening injuries who was taken to VCU Medical Center for treatment. A short time later, a second gunshot victim took themselves to VCU Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still working to determine what happened. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.