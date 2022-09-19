UPDATE: According to 511Virginia, the lanes have reopened and the backup is clear.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 West in western Henrico has closed two lanes.

According to 511Virginia, the crash took place at mile marker 182.5, just past the Skipwith Road overpass. The center lane and right lane are both currently closed, as well as the right shoulder.

511Virginia currently shows the backup extends to the West Broad Street/Glenside Drive exit. Drivers in the area are asked to use alternate routes and expect delays.

8News is awaiting further information on the cause and nature of the crash from Virginia State Police. Stay with us for updates.