Ronnie Sneed

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Department has announced that they’ve arrested two suspect in connection to the murder of 38-year-old Ronnie Sneed, who was found dead from a gunshot wound at a Sandston-area motel.

According to police, 44-year-old Cornelius Lamont Carrington or Richmond and 40-year-old Jerome Dominick Carrington of Henrico were arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 30 and charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm while committing a felony. Both are being held at Henrico County Jail.

Just after 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, officers responded to the All Day Inn on the 5500 block of Williamsburg Road for a report of a firearm violation. When they got there, they found Sneed near a stairwell with an apparent gunshot wound. Sneed was pronounced dead at the scene.