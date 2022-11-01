HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A total of eight men were charged with sex trade-related crimes in a vice operation involving multiple jurisdictions in Central Virginia.

The joint jurisdictional operation lasted from Monday, Oct. 17, to Friday, Oct. 21, and was conducted by the Henrico County Police Vice Investigations Team.

According to a Henrico County Police Division statement, six men were arrested for soliciting women for prostitution while two others were charged with recruiting women into sex work.

The two men charged with commercial sex trafficking were identified as 34-year-old Ulysses Stovall of Henrico and 30-year-old Oliver Taylor, III, of Prince George County, according to police.

Two other individuals are being investigated but have not yet been charged.

Anyone with information on human trafficking in the Metro-Richmond area is encouraged to contact local law enforcement.