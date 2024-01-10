HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Division is continuing to investigate a double homicide that occurred in the Fairfield District overnight.

Around 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 9, officers were called to the 200 block of Engleside Drive for a reported shooting and vehicle crash.

Upon their arrival, officers found two men inside the crashed vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds.

One of the victims, identified as 20-year-old Domonique Swan of Henrico, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim, 29-year-old Spencer Bartee of Henrico, was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died as well.

“Henrico Police offers our sincerest condolences to the families of the victims during this difficult time,” a police spokesperson said. “Currently, detectives are following up on leads in this investigation and are seeking the community’s assistance with providing any information related to this incident.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective C. Hoover at 804-501-5000.