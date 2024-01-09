HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two men are in the hospital after police say they were shot in Henrico County.

According to the Henrico County Division of Police, officers responded to the 200 block of Engleside Drive at around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 9 for a report of a shooting.

When they got there, the officers found two men who had been shot. Both were taken to a local hospital, their conditions are not known at this time.

Police did not release any information regarding a possible suspect, but said the incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.