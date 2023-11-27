HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police are currently investigating a homicide with two victims in the Glen Allen area of the county.

Around 1:40 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 27, it was reported that officers were investigating in the 11000 block of Little Five Loop.

When officers initially arrived at the scene they found two people dead inside a home in the area, according to police.

“Roads in the immediate area may be closed for an extended period of time while this incident is being investigated,” a spokesperson said.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.