HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two people are dead after a crash on Interstate 64 in Henrico County.

According to Virginia State Police, just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, a Jaguar, Lexus and Honda Civic were all headed west on I-64 when the Jaguar hit the Lexus. The Honda then hit the Jaguar, causing the Jaguar to collide with the Lexus a second time.

The Jaguar ran off the roadway and overturned in the woods. The driver, 45-year-old Rodney Fowler of Henrico, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Honda, a 17-year-old male from New Kent County, was also pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and passenger in the Lexus were both taken to VCU Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

VSP are investigating reports that the Jaguar and Honda were racing, possibly with two other cars, at excessively high speeds when the crash occurred. Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call VSP at 804-609-5656.