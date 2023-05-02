The pictured truck is wanted in connection to the theft of a motorcycle in Henrico County. (Photo: Henrico Police)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating two individuals who they say are people of interest in connection to the theft of a motorcycle.

According to police, officers responded to the 2000 block of Maywill Street at around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 30 for a report of a stolen motorcycle. The victim reported their red and white 2014 Triumph Street Triple R motorcycle was stolen over the weekend.

Video shows two people load the motorcycle onto a white late 90’s or early 2000’s Ford F-150 FX4 with several stickers on the rear mirror, including one that says “Jimmy Johnson #48.” The truck is then seen leaving the parking garage.

Anyone who recognizes the truck or the two people seen in the video is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.